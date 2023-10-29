alivivoda.com

Ali Vivoda, an accomplished interior designer, infuses her passion for art and global inspiration into her designs. With a background from Parsons School of Design | The New School and a master’s degree in art history from Christie’s Education, she prioritizes integrating artwork into her projects, connecting with artists and galleries worldwide to curate the perfect pieces for her clients.

Based in Los Angeles and with projects spanning the country, Vivoda’s design approach merges classic and modern elements, aiming to create sophisticated yet cozy homes. Her commitment to building trust and personal connections with clients remains at the core of her business.

One notable project is Alex Walker’s Echo Park home transformation. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Vivoda’s creative vision breathed life into this hillside residence. The project involved extensive renovations, including a new foundation and relocating the original front door. Meticulous attention to detail defined this home, from custom millwork to bespoke lighting fixtures, including Miele appliances, plumbing from Ferguson and Waterworks, and custom Urban Electric and Visual Comfort lighting.

This project exemplifies Vivoda’s dedication to creating uniquely tailored spaces that reflect her clients’ personalities and aspirations. Beyond her design prowess, she is a devoted mother who shares her love for the arts with her daughter through museum visits and creative neighborhood projects. Vivoda’s work transcends the ordinary, transforming houses into tranquil sanctuaries and personal expressions of her clients’ lifestyles and passions.