Amanda Gunawan, founding principal of OWIU (Only Way Is Up) Design, brings a diverse international background and a commitment to sustainable architecture to her Los Angeles-based architectural studio. Her upbringing in Asia instilled qualities of thoughtful design and craftsmanship into her work.

Gunawan’s professional journey includes roles in urban planning and design at the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore and working alongside Pritzker Prize-winning architect Thom Mayne of Morphosis Architects. She’s also known for her social media presence and creative content creation for brands like Dyson, Samsung and Google.

Community engagement is integral to OWIU Design’s philosophy. Their loft office doubles as a platform for local talent, hosting events, artist residencies, and showcasing craftspeople’s work. They actively support AAPI entrepreneurs and creatives, recognizing the strength that comes from a supportive community.

Gunawan’s vision centers on sustainability, building with care and minimal waste. They control the construction process in-house through Inflection Builds, ensuring alignment with their mission.

Their project, the “Biscuit Loft” in Downtown L.A.’s Arts District, exemplifies their approach. Transforming a loft space into a Japanese-inspired urban Zen hideaway, they maximized space, maintaining an open feel. They avoided clutter by focusing on well-planned interventions, such as the innovative concrete slab dining table. The double-volume space features an extended mezzanine, creating a tranquil master bedroom and a guest room inspired by Japanese Ryokan. The design combines thoughtful living with industrial elements, embodying OWIU’s commitment to sustainable, purposeful architecture.