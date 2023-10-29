twentyeighthdesign.com

Chrissy Jones, the creative force behind Twenty-Eighth Design Studio in Greater Los Angeles, is a distinguished figure in the interior design world. Combining a corporate marketing background with a master’s degree in business, she brings a unique skill set to the industry. Her approach focuses on crafting spaces that marry aesthetics with functionality, earning her acclaim in publications like Apartment Therapy, The Spruce, IE Magazine, and BOH. She’s also recognized as the 2023 WNWN Ambassador by the New York Design Center and served as a Market Pro for ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Market.

Jones’ design philosophy revolves around thoughtfulness, creativity, trust, and intentionality. She excels in delivering bespoke designs that capture the essence of each client through a comprehensive professional design process. Her influence extends beyond the studio through brand partnerships and social media, inspiring those who seek a life of luxury infused with passion and authenticity.

Community engagement is integral to Jones’ mission. She’s an active member of Black Interior Designers Inc. and contributes to the Greater Riverside Chamber of Commerce in Riverside, California.

Among her portfolio, the Sierra Pelona Project in Acton, California, stands out. Jones designed this 4,416 sq. ft. modern/ rustic marvel for an influencer power couple, nestled in the Sierra Pelona mountains. The project seamlessly blends modern and rustic elements, emphasizing clean lines and striking black accents.

It’s a testament to resilience, as the clients took on this renovation amidst the challenges of the pandemic, reflecting their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to creating an oasis for family, friends, and business partners.

