daniboyd.com

Dani Boyd, founder of DANI BOYD DESIGN, leads an award-winning interior design studio focusing on a modern, functional, and beautiful aesthetic for both residential and commercial clients across the U.S. Born in the Amazon-rich beauty of Brazil and now based in vibrant Los Angeles, she draws inspiration from her global experiences and deep South American roots.

With a bachelor’s degree in architecture and urban design, coupled with over 20 years of field experience in the U.S. and Brazil, Boyd’s designs prioritize seamless functionality and lasting appeal, transcending trends.

She recently launched Your Design Collab, an exclusive community offering affordable concierge interior design services, aiming to minimize social gaps and provide expert guidance.

Beyond interior design, Boyd is a member of the Interior Design Society (IDS) and previously contributed to an architectural firm, earning prestigious awards. Her studio received the coveted ANDYZ Award in partnership with ASID and Las Vegas Design Center.

Boyd’s social impact work includes designing a shelter house for survivors of sex trafficking with the nonprofit Without Permission and volunteering at The Hope Center in Los Angeles. She’s also organized and designed TEDx events in Northern California.

A standout project is the House on the Path primary bathroom, designed to be airy and organized with earthy textures, black metal accents, and customized features, simplifying the clients’ busy lives. The House on the Orchard kitchen features black cabinets and rift oak accents, creating a timeless and sophisticated space perfect for a family who loves to host.

