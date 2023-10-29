Dani Dazey

dazeyden.com

Dani Dazey, a versatile creative, has made a name for herself as an apparel graphic, textile, and fashion designer. In 2016, she founded Dazey LA, her clothing line, achieving rapid growth by sharing her journey and work on social media. Expanding her horizons, Dazey ventured into interior decorating, drawing recognition from esteemed publications like Architectural Digest, Domino, Dwell, and The Jungalow for her interior works. She empowers clients to make bold design choices and express themselves fully.

Her recent TV debut featured her as the designer of the Trixie Motel, collaborating with famous drag queen Trixie Mattel. They renovated this seven-bedroom theme motel in Palm Springs, CA, with the show streaming on HGTV/Discovery+.

In her community involvement, Dazey uses her design work and clothing line to support various charitable and social justice causes. She raised over $15,000 for Planned Parenthood through a special design fundraiser. Her mission extends beyond bringing joy and happiness through design; she encourages her community to explore self-expression through design.

One standout project is the Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, a historic mid-century motel painted bright pink on the outside and bursting with bold colors and daring design details on the inside.

Dazey was chosen among hundreds of designers to bring the motel to life and co-star in the TV show alongside Trixie Mattel. She meticulously designed every aspect of the property, from custom hand-drawn wallpaper and furniture to hand-painted murals, creating unique themes for each space in the motel.

