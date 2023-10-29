shapeside.com

Genna Margolis, a native of NYC, initially worked in luxury real estate at Douglas Elliman before transitioning to a full-time career in interior design. She gained experience working for renowned designers in both NYC and L.A. before founding Shapeside in 2015. Her work has been featured in publications such as AD, The New York Times, Rue Magazine, and Domino. Margolis’ design philosophy combines her classic NYC style with a California influence.

She is actively involved in her community as a UNICEF Next Gen Member and has worked on the UNICEF Next-Gen Art Party in L.A. She is also a dedicated volunteer with Baby2Baby, actively raising funds and awareness for their cause.

One notable project undertaken by Shapeside was the gut renovation of a classic Spanish home in Santa Monica, which had remained untouched for over 40 years. The goal was to maintain the home’s architectural significance while making it feel brighter and more open. This involved incorporating arches to connect rooms, adding a banquette area to the kitchen, and opening up the dining room to the kitchen and hallway.

Additionally, arched French doors were introduced in the master bedroom for added light and architectural detail. The design emphasized pops of color, such as a beautiful green kitchen with reclaimed stone floors, while preserving a classic aesthetic.