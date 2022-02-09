Jae Omar, the founder and creative force behind Jae Omar Design, brings a unique sensibility to his work as one of the emerging forces in contemporary design. Taking a conceptual approach to design challenges, his inspiration comes from the natural world and our unbreakable relationship with it.

“I’m in constant awe of how elements in nature are so fiercely independent and yet so completely interdependent. The sky, mountains, sand and trees: Each part not only survives within but contributes to the delicate balance of the larger picture. My entire life in design is trying to achieve that.”

Originally from Boston, Omar spent years in Europe studying classic architecture and design. In Southern California, he discovered a love of the mountains and desert along with the philosophy of Minimalism. These influences have come together in his unique design style, redefining the boundaries between art and design, passion and purpose. Omar maintains an active interior design business and the Jae Omar Design furniture collection. He also serves as creative director of Sonobath, a company he founded in 2008.

Omar has been in the spotlight recently for two striking designs: ŌNIN, a re-imagined farmhouse with a nod to Japanese influence and the Royal Oaks estate of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. His work has been featured in Mansion Global, Interior Design Magazine, Architectural Digest, Cottages & Gardens, the L.A. Times, The Manual, Homes & Gardens, K+BB, California Home + Design, Contract Magazine, Phoenix Home + Design, and Dwell. jaeomardesign.com