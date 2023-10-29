jzinteriordesigns.com

Jaime Zehner is the visionary behind JZ Interiors, a luxury residential design firm rooted in Southern California. Her design philosophy harmoniously melds the natural allure of the West Coast with traditional elements, encapsulating earthy textures, sunlit interiors, and a belief that a home should evoke a feeling. Her career commenced in 2014 with a prominent home builder, evolving to collaborations on diverse projects in prominent locations.

In 2019, she founded JZ Interior Designs, driven by her commitment to creating inspiring living spaces. Jaime’s extensive European sourcing trips have culminated in her co-hosting a lifestyle retreat in the Cotswolds in Spring 2024, bridging her passions for travel, antiques, and European design and sharing this fervor with others. She is an active member of the Decorative Arts Society in Newport Beach, demonstrating her commitment to professional engagement.

One notable project involved a transformation in Newport Beach. Originally a 1958 cottage, the residence was reimagined for a family of four. Extensive renovations included raising the roofline, adding square footage and a pool, and reconfiguring interior walls for modern living.

Each room was meticulously tailored to the client’s preferences, featuring custom cabinetry, opulent marble, statement lighting, and plumbing selections that made a bold statement. The project exemplified collaborative excellence with a dedicated team ensuring meticulous execution.

Zehner’s commitment to infusing homes with both function and beauty is the hallmark of her design ethos, and her career journey reflects her unwavering dedication to this pursuit.

