Jake Arnold, a highly sought-after designer, boasts an impressive portfolio adorned with interiors for notable figures like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Rashida Jones, Katy Perry and Zendaya. Recognized for creating timeless, modern spaces, he earned a coveted spot on Architectural Digest’s AD100 list in both 2022 and 2023.

In 2023, Arnold expanded his influence by launching exclusive product lines with Parachute, Lulu & Georgia and Crate & Barrel. His debut book, “Redefining Comfort,” published by Rizzoli in September 2023, showcases nine diverse projects united by themes of comfort, warmth and lived-in sophistication. With behind-the-scenes glimpses, mood boards, and insights into his collaborations with Los Angeles artisans and vendors, the book provides a deep dive into his design process and personal philosophy.

Arnold’s impact extends beyond his full-service interior design studio. He co-founded The Expert with entrepreneur Leo Seigal, offering digital consultations with world-renowned designers. In 2023, The Expert unveiled Showroom, curating over 70 luxury brands, from trade-only to vintage, hard-to-find, and made-to-order collections encompassing furniture, lighting, rugs, fabrics, art, wall coverings and decor. Furthermore, Arnold actively engages in community involvement as a board member of Save Iconic Architecture.

A notable project by Studio Jake Arnold is Villa Vendome, a collaborative development with Plus Development Group in Los Angeles. This heritage home in Hancock Park exudes Old Hollywood glamour and Sicilian charm. Original details, such as crown moldings, stained-glass windows, wood paneling and wood columns, were meticulously restored, showcasing Arnold’s commitment to preserving architectural heritage.

