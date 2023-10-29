jeremiahbrent.com

Jeremiah Brent, a distinguished New York City-based interior designer, is the founder of Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD) and the visionary behind the lifestyle brand Atrio. His innate ability to connect people with their living spaces earned him a coveted spot on Architectural Digest’s AD100.

Jeremiah’s design ethos is deeply rooted in the belief that interior design should reflect one’s past, present, and future, fusing heartfelt intentionality with forward-thinking vision to create uniquely beautiful spaces. Founded in 2011, JBD has expanded to serve clients in both Los Angeles and New York City. Throughout its growth, Jeremiah has preserved the soul and sensitivity that define his work. His process begins with a profound understanding of his clients’ emotional narratives, integrating their personal stories into every design choice, and culminating in his hands-on installation of each space.

For Brent, travel sparks creativity, but his family is his ultimate muse. Married to fellow interior designer Nate Berkus since 2014, they have collaborated on high-profile projects, including an exclusive line with Living Spaces. Their partnership has deepened with the addition of their two children, Poppy and Oskar, infusing joy and purpose into his work. Brent also stars alongside Berkus as the host of HGTV’s “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project,” transforming families’ spaces into dream homes.

His community involvement is extensive, with recognition for his support of causes such as “This is About Humanity,” Housing Works’ “Design on A Dime 2023,” and collaborating with Oprah Winfrey to renovate Covenant House Los Angeles.

