owiu-design.com

Joel Wong, a Los Angeles-based designer originally from Singapore, holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture with distinction from the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc). He has garnered significant experience in the architectural field, with a notable track record working for renowned firms like ADDP Architects in Singapore and, most recently, for Pritzker Prize-winning architect Thom Mayne of Morphosis Architects.

In the community realm, Wong’s design office at OWIU serves as more than just a workspace. It doubles as an event venue and an artist residency, actively supporting and collaborating with local talent in Los Angeles. The office hosts a diverse range of artists, from chefs to landscapers, providing a platform to showcase their work and meld their craft with architectural projects.

Community engagement is a core value, fostering a network of support for AAPI entrepreneurs and creatives, and recognizing the strength of a united community. Sustainability is a foundational principle at OWIU Design, emphasizing careful and waste-free construction practices. They approach each project with meticulous planning, materials efficiency, and a focus on minimizing environmental impact. Unlike many architectural firms, OWIU carries out both architectural planning and construction in-house, ensuring maximum visibility and alignment with the client’s vision, reducing the risk of miscommunication between parties.

One standout project is the Biscuit Loft, an urban Zen hideaway in Downtown L.A.’s Arts District. This Japanese-inspired apartment within the Biscuit Company Lofts building reflects OWIU’s commitment to maximizing space and merging Asian design principles with Southern California’s industrial edge. The result is a space that encourages mindfulness and a thoughtful daily routine.