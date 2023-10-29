jdpinteriors.com

Joyce Pickens, the owner of JDP Interiors, is a Los Angeles-based interior designer whose passion for design was cultivated through a childhood of travel and diverse living experiences. At the age of 26, she established JDP Interiors, where her focus has consistently been on creating inviting, textured, and aesthetically pleasing spaces while delivering exceptional customer service and project management.

Pickens’ design approach seamlessly melds vintage and modern elements, resulting in beautifully curated interiors that have garnered recognition in publications such as Vogue, House Beautiful, Elle Décor, and the Los Angeles Times.

One standout project is the Santa Barbara residence, with its kitchen area gaining global acclaim. Featuring Tabarka tile, a custom island, and Design Freres bar stools, the kitchen exemplifies her talent for harmonizing distinctive elements to create striking and functional spaces. This project serves as a testament to Pickens’ design expertise and her ability to capture the essence of a space with careful curation and attention to detail.

