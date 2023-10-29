atelierkla.com

(Lily Preuss Design)

Kenneth Boyer is a distinguished figure in the dynamic world of interior design, celebrated for his innovative approach that bridges the gap between tradition and modernity. His design philosophy harmoniously blends classical and contemporary elements, drawing inspiration from fashion, art and timeless design principles. With a background in interior design and experience with renowned fashion brands, Boyer established his lifestyle design company, Atelier K, where he collaborates with local craftsmen, artisans and fellow designers to create bespoke residential and boutique commercial spaces that reflect the unique personalities and lifestyles of his clients.

(Lily Preuss Design)

(Lily Preuss Design)

His commitment to design excellence is further exemplified by his collaboration with the esteemed architectural firm Tichenor & Thorp Architects, showcasing his dedication to creative partnerships and innovative design solutions.

Boyer is actively engaged in the design community, serving as the chairman of the Neoclassicists within the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art of Southern California (ICAA). He also volunteers with the New Heights program in Los Angeles, which introduces middle-school students to classical architecture and the built environment.

(Lily Preuss Design)

One of Boyer’s notable projects includes a classically inspired dining and music salon in a Cheviot Hills Italian Renaissance residence. The design features hand-painted chinoiserie wallpaper, antique bird sconces and a modern Italian chandelier, juxtaposed to create a captivating ambiance. Custom-designed bookcases, a fresh color palette and a distinctive cylindrical marble floor in the foyer showcase his talent for seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary elements, resulting in spaces that exude timeless elegance and sophistication.