Celebrated for their interiors and architecture, Los Angeles-based firm Kerry Joyce Associates embodies a passion for timeless design and flawless execution. Led by one of the country’s most celebrated designers, Kerry Joyce, the firm’s various projects have received notable acclaim and articulate a unique and unparalleled design sense, seamlessly marrying fine materials, clean lines, and sophisticated textures, emboldened by a touch of glamour. The work of Kerry Joyce Associates spans a variety of aesthetics - always imaginative, refined, and exquisite.

A testament to his impeccable design sense, Joyce has received numerous awards and honors from some of the most highly regarded organizations in design and entertainment. He was repeatedly selected as one of America’s best interior designers by House Beautiful as well as one of their Design Stars. Additionally, he has been awarded the Star of Design by the Pacific Design Center, won an award for Residential Interior Design from Interiors magazine and, notably, won an Emmy Award for set decoration. Most recently, he was honored with the coveted 1stDibs 50 award, an Elle Decor A-list Award as one of the best designers in America, The Hollywood Reporter’s Interior Design Hall of Fame Award, and California Home & Design Magazine’s Master of Design Award. His passion for textiles was recognized when his eponymous fabric company received the American Design Award for Textiles by Elle Decor. kerryjoyce.com