Lindye Galloway is the founder and chief creative officer of Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop, a California-based interior design firm known for her signature blend of clean lines and organic elements. With over 15 years of experience, she has become a rising talent in the design world, featured in renowned publications like Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, House Beautiful, Forbes and The Wall Street Journal.

In addition to her design studio, Galloway launched the Lindye Galloway Shop, offering heirloom-quality furniture and décor inspired by her distinct style, making her designs accessible to a broader audience.

One notable project is Casa Galloway, her family’s Newport Beach home, where she reimagined old Spanish architecture with modern elements, infusing it with her California roots. The living room features a plaster scalloped fireplace, statement sconces from Studio Henry Wilson, and Galloway’s in-house shop collection “Casa Galloway.” The dining room showcases Galloway’s furniture collection, including the Casie dining chair, Alice dining chair and Diana dining table. The kitchen blends elegant details with a minimalist approach, featuring marble countertops, a plaster and pressed tile hood, a La Cornue range, Wolf appliances and Waterworks brass fixtures. The primary bedroom exudes warmth with Galloway’s Florence Bed as a centerpiece.

The primary bathroom is a standout with its European-inspired textures and Famosa Tile shower tiles paired with unlacquered brass hardware. Throughout Casa Galloway, Galloway’s attention to detail and ability to balance old-world charm with modern appeal shine, embodying her design principles of comfort, connection and inspiration.

