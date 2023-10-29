nitcheinteriors.com

Madison Flores’ design journey began while she was a student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. Starting as an intern, she has since evolved into a talented designer at Alicia Friedmann Interior Design, which has now been rebranded as Nitche Interiors, largely thanks to her contributions. Flores draws inspiration from nature and her innate sensibilities, resulting in unique and customized spaces for clients.

Her approach is client-centric, recognizing that no two clients are alike, and her designs reflect this individuality. Flores excels in creating diverse spaces that cater to the specific needs and desires of each client.

Outside her design work, Flores is passionate about environmental conservation. She actively engages with nature through activities like snowboarding, camping and painting, and her mantra, “Earth gives us everything; it is our job to give back to her,” reflects her dedication to environmental stewardship.

In her role, Flores handles various aspects of the design process, from understanding clients’ needs to creating floor plans, colored renderings and design packages. Her holistic approach and dedication to clients make her an essential part of the team at Nitche Interiors.

