madisonnicoledesign.com

Madison Lussier’s career is marked by a strong commitment to education and a dedication to dispelling the misconception that interior designers are merely decorators.

Her journey began with a focus on architecture, earning a bachelor of architecture from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, followed by a master of interior architecture from UCLA Extension and Cal Poly, Pomona. This robust educational foundation empowered her to communicate effectively with architects and contractors, setting her apart in the field.

She honed her skills at a prestigious Los Angeles architecture and interior design firm, where her architectural knowledge allowed her to design homes that seamlessly merged luxury with livability. Her deep understanding of home construction, from concept to completion, made her a preferred choice for contractors, earning accolades for her work.

Following years of refinement and the development of her unique aesthetic, Lussier founded Madison Nicole Design (MND), a full-service interior design firm in Ventura, CA. Since then, she has had the privilege of helping numerous clients transform their homes and lifestyles.

Lussier draws inspiration from the stunning California coastal landscape, incorporating its botanical beauty, sandy shores and Spanish-inspired architecture into her work. Her designs reflect the coastal lifestyle - thoughtful, relaxed and effortlessly beautiful.

One standout project, La Buena Tierra, perched on a Santa Barbara hilltop with breathtaking ocean and mountain views, marries Spanish architecture with a light coastal ambiance. Arto tiles bring warmth, while a blend of brass and black lighting fixtures adds intrigue. Custom cabinetry with playfully painted and stained details, crafted by a local artisan, perfectly complements the space.

