marbdesign.com

Magda Banach, a residential interior designer with five years of experience, embarked on her design journey in Poland before making her mark in sunny California. Her designs seamlessly blend European elegance with the relaxed Californian style, creating spaces that are not only beautiful but also inviting.

Banach’s approach to interior design goes beyond aesthetics; it’s about understanding the unique narratives and personalities of her clients. She values getting to know people and uses their stories and ideas as puzzle pieces to craft designs that are truly distinctive.

Her career has been marked by a commitment to community involvement within the interior design field. She passionately supports fellow designers on their entrepreneurial journeys, fostering a network of support, motivation and knowledge exchange. Banach believes that collaboration within the design community can achieve more than individual efforts, reflecting her dedication to both her profession and the broader interior design community.

One of her notable projects includes a family room within a larger remodel project. Despite darker furniture tones, the space maintains brightness, inspired by the client’s vibrant art collection and iconic music posters from the ‘60s and ‘70s. The room features unique media consoles and colorful upholstered furniture, creating an artsy atmosphere.

Banach has also created a modern bathroom oasis with spa-like elements, incorporating cozy wood and textures for warmth. Another project showcases a mid-century-inspired kitchen with dark wood, black accents and geometric pattern tiles, achieving a unique and contrasting interior. Additionally, she has designed a bright and elegant kitchen that perfectly embodies the Californian coastal style.

