Mary Ta is the founder of furniture titan Minotti’s first monobrand showroom and the founder with partner Lars Hypko of MASS Beverly showroom, an innovative and sophisticated design-360 resource platform. Based in Los Angeles, Ta is widely recognized as a design luminary and a global leader in modern luxury furnishings worldwide for her contemporary, multilayered and unique aesthetic. Her dynamic vision pushes the boundaries of innovation that have captivated a coterie of innovators in the worlds of technology, music, fashion and entertainment, including A-listers, fashion designers and business titans.

Her involvement in the cultural fabric of the city that has been her home for three decades has led to her evolution as a market connector, bringing together concepts, developers, designers, architects, fashion houses, artists and clients to create projects and applications that have shattered the glass ceiling of the real estate market and the imagination. massbeverly.com