Mélanie Murata is a multi-faceted designer, interior architect, author and artist with studios based in Milan and Los Angeles. She founded the award-winning firm Karu in 2019, catering to select clients across Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas.

Her educational journey includes a bachelor’s and master’s degree in interior architecture, along with studies in architecture in Florence. Murata honed her skills working at prestigious architecture firms such as Gensler, Lissoni & Partners and HBA before establishing Karu.

Murata’s design prowess has earned her recognition at prominent events like the Salone del Mobile and Art Basel. She has contributed to academic publications, delivered lectures on interior architecture, and been featured in Architectural Digest and Interior Design magazines. In 2021, she received a Hospitality Design Magazine Award for her outstanding work.

Community involvement is a significant part of Murata’s career. She is an active member of NEWH Los Angeles and serves as a student mentor. She founded the Karu Sustainability Initiative in 2021 and the Karu DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) - Diversity Mentorship Masterclass Group in 2020. Mélanie has also judged scholarship awards and served on the board of directors for ASID.

One notable project in her portfolio is the 42-acre residential, mixed-use and net-zero project in Grass Valley, California. The project includes the main residence with additions like an infinity-edge pool, health optimization area and outdoor cooking pergola. It boasts sustainable features such as solar panels, water-saving plumbing and xeriscaping, aligning with Murata’s commitment to thoughtful travel, sustainable design and cultural intelligence.