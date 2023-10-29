patrickbernatz.com

In 2019, Patrick Ward established Bernatz Studio, building upon his academic background in architecture from the University of Southern California and years of experience with prominent firms in Los Angeles and New York. His expertise spans private residences, hospitality and restaurant design. Transitioning to independent practice, Ward embraced a commitment to location-specific design, prioritizing the use of locally sourced, eco-conscious materials, and a deep understanding of regional building traditions.

Acknowledged for his influence, Ward earned a place on Remodelista’s prestigious “The Remodelista List: 20 Architects, Tastemakers, and Designers to Watch in 2023.” His work has graced the pages of Architectural Digest, Vogue Living, Elle Décor and Milk Decor. Currently, his portfolio encompasses a diverse range of projects, including new construction homes, commercial renovations, remodels and bespoke furniture designs across California.

He actively contributes to the community by participating in the Los Angeles Conservancy, focusing on fundraising efforts.

Additionally, as a steward of the Arroyo Seco Foundation, Ward advocates for the preservation of local riparian streams, de-channelization of the arroyo and the restoration of local aquifers.

One notable project involved the meticulous renovation and expansion of his own 1890 Victorian residence located on the periphery of Downtown Los Angeles.

This endeavor showcased Ward’s dedication to local architectural influences, incorporating elements like redwood screens, local sycamore paneling and California granite. The interior boasts bespoke, locally crafted furniture, utilizing sustainable materials such as native agave fiber. The project also proudly features the work of numerous Los Angeles and California artists, creating a unique and meaningful space.