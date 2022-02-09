Peti Lau Inc. is a full-service interior design studio specializing in high-end residential and commercial designs in Los Angeles and New York. Peti Lau has developed a signature style she coined AristoFreak™, which emerged from Peti’s early career in Thailand, Mauritius, and Europe through her adventures as an expatriate, influenced by her love of art, travel and lifestyle.

She redefines boldness, elevating romance and boheme with a taste for eclectic, artful and timeless interiors. Lau expresses her worldly inspirations with colors, patterns and textures to create a vibe in all of her spaces. She believes that good designs should always have an opportunity to tell a story. Lau’s work has been featured in both international and domestic publications including Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Wall Street Journal, HGTV, 1stDibs, Chairish, New York Cottages & Garden, and Coveted. She was most recently featured in the cast of HGTV’s Design Star: Next Gen TV show on Discovery Plus. Lau is a member of the DLN (Design Leadership Network), and she sits on the board for Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club Young Patrons in New York City.

Lau is a trilingual jill-of-all-trades. Aside from designing, she’s traveled the world, owned a restaurant, a cocktail bar, launched a clothing line for chefs in Bali, Hawaii and India, and studied to be an opera singer and classical pianist. petilau.com