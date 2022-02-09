(Nathan Lusk/Nathan Lusk)

A highly versatile interior designer accepting projects in both residential and commercial design, Rebecca Johnston is known for creating casually elegant homes across a broad range of styles that are warm, comfortable, and very livable.

After a 10-year career in corporate accounting at Baxter International and about that many years as a full-time mom to three amazing people, Johnston headed back to school to pursue her love for crafting beautiful and livable interiors. With the underlying belief that the spaces we spend our time in affect our outlook on the world, Johnston launched R Johnston Interiors in 2007 to design spaces that leave her clients renewed, energized, and inspired. Johnston looks to her clients for inspiration as each person, each family, each business has a unique story to tell. It is our job to hear that story and expand the melody.

Partnering in 2020 with her daughter Ali, they share a passion for bringing award-winning service and design to clients through a design process that is thoughtful, creative, inspired, and totally enjoyable. rjohnstoninteriordesign.com