roseinteriors-hed.com

Rosalina Mora is an esteemed interior designer based in Los Angeles and Orange County, specializing in high-end residential and commercial design projects. She earned her B.A. in design from Cal State Long Beach and gained extensive experience working with renowned design firms in Los Angeles.

Mora’s passion lies in transforming spaces into open, functional and comfortable environments that stand the test of time. She is deeply committed to community involvement, actively supporting local small businesses, charities and sponsorships to give back to the community.

In a recent home design project, Mora fully remodeled and revitalized the kitchen, dining and living room areas, as well as a bathroom. The client’s desire for an open concept led to a classic black-and-white, tone-on-tone design. Notable features include a stunning pebble marble tile fireplace surround, black wood panel slats for dimension, and strategically placed windows for natural light.

The kitchen was reconfigured for better flow, featuring black dome pendants, white cabinetry, black marble countertops and white oak wood flooring. The dining area showcases a Carrara marble table, a two-tier drum shade chandelier and a wood panel design.

In the bathroom, a striking black and cream deco tile floor complements a white herringbone pattern on the walls. The design includes wall sconces with metal frames, a light oak wood vanity with black hardware and a white quartz countertop.

Mora’s expertise and dedication to transforming spaces reflect her commitment to creating timeless, functional and visually appealing designs in the realm of interior design.

