Stefani Stein is an interior designer based in Los Angeles, California, with over a decade of experience in design and construction projects. Dedicated to creating one-of-a-kind yet livable spaces, she customizes the design direction for each client. Her projects are infused with her signature relaxed and refined aesthetic, while still allowing her clients’ personalities to shine. Most recently, Stein launched a bespoke furnishings and wallpaper brand, August Abode, a collection that speaks volumes to her signature style and celebrates her love of travel as well as the relaxed California lifestyle. stefanistein.com

1 / 2 stein2.jpg (DAN ARNOLD PHOTO) 2 / 2 stein1.jpg (DAN ARNOLD PHOTO)