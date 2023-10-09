Create Your Own Aesthetic Statement With Gaggenau’s Range Alternative

The modern kitchen represents the harmonious interplay of cooking, living and entertaining. With shared sculptural forms that encourage multiple configurations, Gaggenau appliances draw the eye without compromising a unified aesthetic.

Maker of luxury, professionally recognized home appliances and the “Preferred Home Kitchen Appliance Brand” of the Michelin Guide, Gaggenau offers a multitude of possibilities when it comes to kitchen planning. Design your ideal culinary scenario by joining modular cooktops, ovens, and ventilation to create a fully built-in solution that blends into a variety of kitchen environments.

Designed to be combined, Gaggenau allows the home chef to tailor their own range alternative with cooking appliances matched to their culinary preferences and style. Choose from a selection of cooktops such as gas, induction, electric grill, or even a Teppan Yaki. Then choose from a variety of ovens, combi-microwaves, warming and vacuuming drawers, configured to create 30, 36, 48, 60-inch and larger combinations, perfectly complementing one another functionally and visually.

Downdraft exhaust ventilation by Gaggenau makes cooking surfaces on a kitchen island a reality.

Whether designing against a wall or for island cooking in an open-plan space, integrated downdraft ventilation removes vapor, heat and unwanted aromas at the source. Introduced in Europe in 1976 by Gaggenau to free culinary arrangements from the limitations imposed by a traditional overhead hood, downdraft ventilation transforms the kitchen into a social space with minimal visual distraction. The intelligent design of the ducting and blowers allows for placing ovens below the downdraft ventilation, enabling complete customization.

To learn more about Gaggenau's range of solutions, visit Gaggenau.com/us.


