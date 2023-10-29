Q&A – Inside the Mind of a Designer

(L-R) Recent projects by Thaynà Alves & Taryn Felder, Ryan Saghian, and Angie Socias.

Perusing the photos associated with our “40 Under 40” designers, it’s abundantly clear that the individuals featured have a strong grasp on today’s interior trends, but more importantly, how these chic looks interplay with the fascinating mélange of homes that comprise Southern California real estate. From Craftsman bungalows to cliff-perching contemporaries, these creators are able to mesh styles perfectly to create beautiful, livable spaces.

But how do they do it? What is the thought process behind their decisions, and where do they draw inspiration? Hot Property Design sat down with four talented designers featured in our “40 Under 40” for insight.

Thaynà Alves and Taryn Felder

Thaynà Alves and Taryn Felder form The Curator, a design duo creating amazing living spaces, share a commitment to crafting extraordinary living spaces. With backgrounds in interiors, photography, styling and architecture, the pair is perfectly equipped to create harmonious spaces and offer limitless potential for a client’s desires. (read more)

Ryan Saghian

Celebrated and renowned, Ryan Saghian’s name appears on many lists celebrating dynamic young designers, including the Andrew Martin Interior Design Review and last year’s Hot Property Top 25 Designers list. Able to skillfully blend elemental pieces from disparate themes into a cohesive design is Saghian’s specialty, operating through his eponymous firm to create amazing spaces in the city and beyond. (read more)

Angie Socias

The visionary founder and creative mind behind Coppel Design, Angie Socias brings her global mindset to each and every project. Born in Madrid and educated in London, Socias brought her talents to Los Angeles, where she works not only on interiors for homes, but also yachts, private jets, and set design - anywhere a space needs curating. (read more)

Q: What are the major design trends you’re seeing in Southern California heading into 2024, and what’s catching on nationally, especially anything that took hold regionally first?

Socias: SoCal has a very unique lifestyle, influenced by the beaches, the mountains, the desert or the forests; it can be home but also feel like a vacation place, and bringing a more natural feel to your home can help it feel like a more calm and welcoming place. I’m a big advocate of the use of natural materials and letting them shine for themselves. I like the contrast of natural elements in a design. It makes it feel lighter and more welcoming - almost peaceful. I’m starting to see an increase in the use of more natural and softer-looking materials across more designs every day, like white oaks, travertine stone, clay tiles, wool fabrics or plaster walls. Some of the elements are crossing the borders of California and expanding across the country, like Roman clay and travertine stones.

Saghian: In Southern California, we’ve long embraced a casual and relaxed decorating style that, in recent years, has exploded in the design scene throughout the world. What I am seeing now and going into 2024 is a growing emphasis on eclecticism and elevated aesthetics. This trend reflects a move towards more creative and artistic interiors, aligning with design developments that have already gained popularity in Europe and are gradually making their mark in the States. The blending of various design elements and the pursuit of unique, personalized spaces are becoming increasingly prominent, providing a fresh and exciting direction for interior design here in sunny SoCal.

Alves and Felder: California is at the forefront of environmental conservation. Sustainability has been trending and is a necessity, but there is still a lot of work to be done, and we are always looking for ways to incorporate this in the spaces we create. Whether we reupholster a Mario Bellini in recycled material or find creative ways to reuse cabinets found in the original home or use more sustainability- conscious suppliers with construction materials, we think about the future in all our designs. It is also still immensely important to find solutions that add value to our health as well as visually. We hope that as innovation keeps striving in sustainable directions other parts of the world continue to collaborate and explore.

Q: What design trends or paths are you most excited about, in styles, materials or methodology?

Saghian: I find myself most excited about the evolving design trends that challenge the status quo. While the Wabi-sabi casual aesthetic has its charm, I’m personally drawn to a more stimulating and inspiring design landscape. I’m drawn to styles and materials that provoke that “wow” factor, leaving you in admiration and curiosity. It’s those designs that make you wonder “How did they achieve that?” or “Where did they find that?” that truly capture my attention.

Alves and Felder: As designers, it’s our job to merge our brand design aesthetic with the client’s tastes and needs. Lately, we have seen a pull towards classic finishes that still have funky flair. We find people are craving homes that are livable, ageless and most of all highlight the roots of the home: hand-painted tiles in a Spanish home; warm chunky woods in a Craftsman; or vintage pieces in a Mid-century. While we are still getting the request for the latest trends, we’ve found excitement in the challenge of finding creative ways to balance these super-trendy elements with a timeless feel. That’s when we find great inspiration by tapping into our diverse career and multicultural backgrounds, blending Latin and African American/Jewish influences to infuse warmth, character and a touch of timelessness into every project.

Socias: The comeback of plaster and Roman clay and stone details, like fluted and ribbed stone is very exciting. In addition, one thing that I see more and more is the return to handcrafted and soft furnishings versus engineered, elevating the aforementioned natural material even more. This not only pays tribute to the materials themselves, but it also adds a great level of uniqueness and quality.

Q: How does SoCal affect your design acumen, both in its geography, culture and natural features?

Alves and Felder: Living in Southern California, we are lucky to have a Mediterranean climate that we must consider when we start on any client’s home. We focus on seamless indoor-outdoor transitions that feel intuitive and even become a highlight of some of our projects. We have been fortunate to work in homes that have architectural features that need to be considered and preserved: Homes on hillsides with unreal views highlighted by the original windows from the 1950s; homes with historical influences and unique built-ins - we enjoy respecting those features in our designs. However, we are always incorporating some unexpected design elements that create a duality in materials or shapes.

Socias: Southern California has large Spanish and European influences, which makes me feel at home. From the architecture to the landscapes, there are many resemblances with the places I grew up in, allowing me to bring my personal experiences into my designs, creating a unique combination of styles.

Saghian: The rich history of old Hollywood films and cinema in the region serves as a constant source of inspiration. Designing in Los Angeles provides me with the opportunity to explore and incorporate the glamour and elegance associated with that era into my work. Additionally, the amazing weather allows me to focus on creating spaces that seamlessly bridge the gap between indoor and outdoor living. The abundance of sunshine and the mild climate encourages a design philosophy that fosters a conversation between the interior and exterior, allowing for a harmonious connection with the outdoors.

Q: What is the biggest advantage of having a design shop in the region?

Saghian: The advantage of having a design shop in Los Angeles is the immersive environment it provides. Being surrounded by a curated selection of design pieces instead of a traditional office space fosters continuous inspiration. This creative ambiance enables us to effectively engage with clients, as we can instantly showcase and discuss design options on-site. Furthermore, having immediate access to the store’s inventory facilitates seamless last-minute installations, ensuring we can meet clients’ needs swiftly and efficiently.

Socias: There is a lot of inspiration that can be drawn from walking around design stores in the region - you start seeing materials, textures, finished pieces that could work in your space or inspire new approaches. From exploring stone yards to see the patterns and textures of natural stones, to fabric shops to see the colors in real life and feel the fabrics, nothing compares to being able to physically experience the things you will be working with and being able to show it to your clients. L.A. is a truly diverse cosmopolitan city with a vast variety of influences, and it’s a city that breathes creativity. To me, art and design go hand in hand and it’s a big part of my work, so having access to great artists that live in the same city is invaluable.

Alves: Other than the obvious perks of the landscape and climate in Southern California, we would say the biggest advantage is our ability to collaborate with local artists and makers. Whether it be our clients, who tend to have unique jobs in the entertainment world, to our subcontractors who create true works of art with us, we are always incorporating elegant wood and metal work from Croft house, and are constantly pulling beautiful art pieces from Abraham Delgado in our clients’ spaces. Being able to join forces and learn hands-on brings us so much joy. Our goal is to incorporate and showcase these artists in our homes by creating a beautiful gallery that feels livable. It’s the idea behind our name: The Curator.

