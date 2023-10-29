tessinteriors.com

Tess Interiors, a full-service interior design studio founded by Tess Twiehaus, embodies a deep understanding of bespoke living and the unique individual.

Raised in a home where design was a language, she combined her upbringing with formal education to establish Tess Interiors in 2020. The studio’s ethos centers on celebrating life’s chances and putting individuals at the heart of every project.

Tess Interiors recognizes that a person’s home is a reflection of their identity where quirks, interests, and dreams are revealed through the arrangement of objects. The studio’s core values include mirroring clients within their spaces, fostering enjoyable client-designer relationships, and nurturing a harmonious in-house team.

Specializing in high-end residential and commercial design, Tess Interiors crafts expressive spaces that deeply resonate with clients’ personalities and lifestyles, providing a meaningful backdrop to their lives.

Twiehaus is an advocate for women’s rights and is actively involved in related causes. One standout project featured in Architectural Digest is the barn renovation in Upstate New York, part of a larger property transformation. The barn, originally intended for living, was repurposed as a home office during construction.

The design honors the barn’s century-old architecture while infusing it with texture, living finishes, and a color palette reflecting the serene surroundings. Tess Interiors was responsible for the design of the main house, pool house, greenhouse, and barn in this comprehensive project.

