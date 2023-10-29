Thaynà Alves & Taryn Felder

thecuratorla.com

Thaynà Alves and Taryn Felder, a dynamic interior design duo, share a commitment to crafting extraordinary living spaces. Alves, an interior designer and stylist with a background in photography, seamlessly blends outdoor elements with indoor settings, creating homes that radiate vitality and authenticity. Her work sparks conversations with its dramatic moments in unexpected places, emphasizing harmony, tranquility, and inspiration in home design.

Felder, an interior and furniture designer educated at Troy University and the Los Angeles Institute of Architecture and Design, infuses her designs with culture and duality. Her project management proficiency ensures structure and purpose in her creative endeavors while her empathetic approach translates aspirations into tangible design elements that resonate deeply.

Together, Alves and Felder represent a harmonious blend of creativity, experience, and dedication. They bridge aesthetics and functionality to unlock a spaces’ potential for personal narratives and transformation.

In their community involvement, they’ve created spaces for the Noname Book Club to distribute books to incarcerated individuals, fostering intellectual growth and connection. They’ve also supported women’s shelters in Los Angeles, offering solace and empowerment through heartfelt donations. Their design philosophy celebrates diversity by prominently featuring artwork from people of color in their projects.

One notable project showcases their partnership with Ferguson and EB Joinery, resulting in a harmonious blend of creativity and innovation. The project redefines their portfolio and exemplifies the limitless potential of design collaboration.

