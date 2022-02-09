(Brittany Ambridge)

Alexander Design is a globally recognized Los Angeles-based interior design firm specializing in residential, retail and hospitality environments. Founded by design principal Vanessa Alexander, Alexander Design is a creative team crafting holistic spaces informed by their clients’ visions, lifestyle and stories.

Alexander Design offers multidisciplinary services from concept to move-in - from groundup construction and full buildouts to singular design elements for lighting to staircases - not simply creating incredible spaces, but creating experiences attuned to their clients’ individuality. Alexander Design approaches each project, whether residential or commercial, with a unique understanding of the logistical rhythm of a space. Valuing lasting impact over trends, their signature aesthetic blends global influences and California living and centers every project on the West Coast and beyond.

Their style employs a blend of contemporary lines with earthy textures, fused with multi-period vintage pieces, for a layered look that is both rich in texture and completely livable. They draw primary influence from context and surroundings: a harmonious relationship between architecture, design and landscape.

Alexander Design advocates for their clients. Many have become repeat customers and great friends and range from elite Hollywood lawyers and agents to celebrity chefs and high-net-worth financiers. Hospitality projects include the acclaimed Malibu Farms, a restaurant native to California with new locations in New York City and Tokyo. Their work has been published in periodicals and design magazines worldwide. alexanderdb.com