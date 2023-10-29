victoriaholly.com

Victoria Holly’s journey into interior design began at a young age, captivated by design magazines and crafting mood boards since the age of eight. While studying fine art and marketing at Simmons College, Holly secured an internship with a renowned interior designer, igniting her passion for design.

Despite working full-time in advertising after graduation, she pursued her dream by meeting clients on weekends and evenings to build her portfolio. In 2012, she founded Victoria Holly Interiors, specializing in contemporary to traditional designs that prioritize livable luxury, texture, crisp lines, modern elements and bespoke items.

Holly’s hallmark is creating warm, welcoming and unique spaces that reflect the owner’s personality, emphasizing a well-lived life. Her portfolio spans residential and commercial properties, from lofts to 10,000-square-foot homes. Beyond design, she is the artist behind The Holly Collective, crafting handcrafted paintings with meticulous attention to color, texture and sheen, each uniquely handmade in her Los Angeles studio.

One notable project is a 1,720 sq. ft. Studio City home for a pop songwriter. Holly injected the songwriter’s personality into each room, drawing from various styles, including grand millennial and postmodern, and sourcing pieces from estate sales and vintage websites.

Wallpaper strategically adds drama, and the home features a creative/music studio, front lounge room, hidden laundry room, outdoor oasis, and playful details like a pink fireplace and vintage artwork. The client’s desire for a gathering-friendly space is reflected in the pink lounge room’s intimacy, a green-toned kitchen inviting friends to gather, and guest bedrooms and a bathroom adorned with playfully printed wallpaper.

