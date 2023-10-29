Zaria Gray & Hayley Yamakaitis

thebeigecollective.com

Zaria and Hayley, the creative team behind The Beige Collective, have made a significant mark in interior design with their passion, friendship and entrepreneurial spirit. They left larger design firms to establish The Beige Collective, a reflection of their dedication to timeless elegance and neutral palettes.

Their collaborative style blends modern elegance with classic undertones, focusing on clean lines and curated collections. They excel in translating personal narratives into spatial experiences, crafting spaces that feel tailor-made for clients’ lives and aspirations.

Beyond design, The Beige Collective supports local addiction, mental crisis and at-risk youth treatment centers by transforming spaces into nurturing and healing environments.

They’ve undertaken the interior design of offices and residential rehabilitation treatment homes, creating luxurious yet welcoming spaces that foster recovery and self-discovery.

In their projects, functionality, aesthetics and therapeutic elements are prioritized, utilizing soothing colors, natural light and open layouts to promote serenity and calmness. The goal is to positively influence the treatment and rehabilitation process, acknowledging the role of the physical environment in mental and emotional well-being. Their work extends beyond interior design, reflecting a heartfelt commitment to improving the lives of those facing challenging circumstances.

One notable project involved a compound of residential rehabilitation treatment townhomes, aiming to create a tranquil environment merging natural elements with modern design to foster healing and introspection. Another exciting project included designing the Los Angeles home of a celebrity singer, where custom wall decals showcasing his clothing brand added a unique and personal touch to the interior.

