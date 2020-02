Organist Dieter Ruehle took Kobe Bryant ‘Higher’

Organist Dieter Ruehle played organ and DJ for the Los Angeles Lakers for 15 years, his final year being Kobe Bryant’s final year as a Laker. Ruehle looks back on that time and talks about the song he played for Bryant when he hit a big shot and his personal relationship with Bryant outside of the Staple’s Center.