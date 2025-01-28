The team behind ‘Deaf President Now!’ explains how they documented a landmark moment in Deaf history

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The filmmakers and participants of “Deaf President Now!” talks to Los Angeles Times editor Matt Brennan about the film, deaf issues and how they are working to make lives better for their community while at the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.