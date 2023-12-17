Finalist: Kavitha Reddy Bhatia, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACHE

President and Chair ✧ Prime Healthcare

Foundation & Chief Medical Officer of Strategy Prime Healthcare Dr. Kavitha Bhatia Reddy, president and chair of the Prime Healthcare Foundation and chief medical officer of strategy at Prime Healthcare, leads a not-forprofit public charity dedicated to improving healthcare, managing 15 of Prime Healthcare’s 45 hospitals. Prime Healthcare Foundation has provided over $2 billion in charity care and established the California University of Science and Medicine to advance medicine and inspire service. A distinguished pediatrician and fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, she serves on the board of directors of the California Hospital Association and is actively involved in various medical associations.