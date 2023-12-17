Sunitha Reddy, MBA, MPH, FACHE

Chief Revenue Officer & VP of Operations | Prime Healthcare

Sunitha Reddy, chief revenue officer/vice president of operations at Prime Healthcare, plays a pivotal role in driving innovation and financial strategy. She is acclaimed as one of Modern Healthcare’s “Top 25 Emerging Leaders” in 2022. Reddy’s leadership extends to overseeing revenue cycle departments, implementing innovative technologies and improving patient experiences. She has been instrumental in Prime Healthcare’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, managing vaccine clinics, testing and patient care for over 500,000 COVID-19 patients. Her strategic vision has resulted in the promotion of health equity through the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation.