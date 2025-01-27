Simon Rex is who you need if you somehow end up in the wrong country

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Amalia Ulman, Chloë Sevigny, Alex Wolff, Simon Rex, Camila del Campo, and Joe Apollonio talk “Magic Farm,” who would accidentally take them all to the wrong country and which cast member would be most fun on a chaotic set while chatting at the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.