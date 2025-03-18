Bert Kreischer says streaming changed stand-up comedy forever and only one person keeps him sane

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Bert Kreischer has been busy. He has a new comedy special, “Lucky,” coming out on Netflix. Has been touring. Has been podcasting. Has been working out. Only things he is currently losing are sleep and weight. Here, the comedian sits with Los Angeles Times deputy editor Nate Jackson to talk about life, comedy and why he keeps working so hard.