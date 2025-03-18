Bert Kreischer says streaming changed stand-up comedy forever and only one person keeps him sane

Bert Kreischer has been busy. He has a new comedy special, “Lucky,” coming out on Netflix. Has been touring. Has been podcasting. Has been working out. Only things he is currently losing are sleep and weight. Here, the comedian sits with Los Angeles Times deputy editor Nate Jackson to talk about life, comedy and why he keeps working so hard.
Nate Jackson is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Previously, he served as a news editor for the Wrap and the music editor for OC Weekly. He returns to The Times after being both a Metpro and a staff writer in Calendar from 2009 to 2012.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.