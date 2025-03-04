Advertisement
Andrew Schulz on fatherhood, the effects comedy has on politics and his new stand-up special, ‘Life’

By Mark E. Potts
 and Nate Jackson
Andrew Schulz, stand-up comedian and co-host of the Flagrant podcast, talked to The Times’ Nate Jackson about his new stand-up special, “Life,” that releases on Netflix March 4, how fatherhood has changed him and talks about if comedians and podcasts helped Donald Trump get elected.
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nate Jackson

Nate Jackson is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Previously, he served as a news editor for the Wrap and the music editor for OC Weekly. He returns to The Times after being both a Metpro and a staff writer in Calendar from 2009 to 2012.

