Andrew Schulz on fatherhood, the effects comedy has on politics and his new stand-up special, ‘Life’

Andrew Schulz, stand-up comedian and co-host of the Flagrant podcast, talked to The Times’ Nate Jackson about his new stand-up special, “Life,” that releases on Netflix March 4, how fatherhood has changed him and talks about if comedians and podcasts helped Donald Trump get elected.