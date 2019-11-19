Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sports 11-18-19

Over the weekend free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick conducted a workout in front of a handfull of teams in Atlanta. L.A. Times LZ Granderson writes the workout had nothing to do with Colin’s ability to play football. So why did he do it?

Nov. 19, 2019
2:16 PM
