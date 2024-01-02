“Growing up at The Apollo” | Scene from “Maurice Hines Bring Them Back”

Step back in time with Maurice Hines as he takes us on a captivating journey through his formative years at the iconic Apollo Theater in New York. In this scene from “Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back,” he shares intimate memories of watching the legendary performers who graced the Apollo stage, igniting a flame of inspiration within him. Maurice opens up about the indescribable allure of the theater, the passion that fueled his desire to be a great performer, and the impact of witnessing the greats in action. (original music by Allison Loggins-Hull)