Who is the next Dodger to go? | Dodgers Debate

Austin Barnes is gone. Chris Taylor is next? Max Muncy? Or another injured pitcher? Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández look at the roster and how the Dodgers are trying to adapt to a long season and prepare for the postseason.