Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share
California

Fans pay tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant

More and more fans flood the Lakers training facility in El Segundo on Monday to pay respects to retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Jan. 28, 2020
1:33 PM
Share
California