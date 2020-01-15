Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Pelosi discusses next steps in Trump impeachment

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), while introducing House managers for the impeachment trial of President Trump in the Senate, cautions, “What is at stake here is the Constitution of the United States.”

Jan. 15, 2020
11:11 AM
