Behind the scenes of the 2018 Pirelli Calendar

Jul 20, 2017 | 10:58 AM
Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the 2018 Pirelli Calendar by Tim Walker, which has an "Alice in Wonderland" theme and an all-black cast.
("The behind the scenes imagery from the 2018 Pirelli Calendar by Tim Walker" by Alessandro Scotti)
