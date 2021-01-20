‘Da 5 Bloods’ actor Delroy Lindo on tapping into his character’s love of Donald Trump

Spike Lee’s new film, “Da 5 Bloods,” which tells the story of a group of Black Vietnam veterans returning to that country years later, demanded a lot of its actors — including that they play their younger selves in vivid combat scenes. But for Delroy Lindo, the greatest challenge was his character’s outspoken support for Donald Trump, which mystifies his war buddies and sets the character apart. “It was a question of beginning to understand who this person is in terms of the loss that he has suffered in his life, the depth of the disaffection,” Lindo says. “Once I was able to understand why and how Paul cast that vote in 2016, I was fine. It was good.”