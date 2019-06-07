Portraits of Normandy: U.S. veterans return 75 years after D-day

A group of U.S. veterans, all in their 90s, returned to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary of the D-day landings at the American Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer. Paris-based photographer Kiran Ridley made portraits of the veterans as they attended ceremonies commemorating the June 6, 1944, amphibious invasion, which according to historical estimates killed 2,501 Americans.
Raymond Wallace, 94, Pennsylvania, 507th PIR 82nd Airborne Division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Clifford Goodall, 93, Illinois, 7th Naval Beach Battalion. Kiran Ridley / For The Times George Shenkle, 97, Pennsylvania, 508 PIR 82nd Airborne Division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Fernando Torres, 97, California, 17th Signal Battalion A Company. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Loren Kissick, 94, Washington state, U.S. Army, 83rd Infantry Division, 483rd Automatic Weapon Battalion. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Dennis Thompson, 96, U.S. Army Air Forces B-24 and B-17 bomber pilot, who flew over 30 missions, including on D-day. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Harold Himmelsbach, 94, Califonia, 9th USAAF, 123rd Quartermaster Truck Company Aviation. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Clifford Stump, 95, Texas, 82nd Airborne Division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times K.T Robbin, 98, Mississippi, U.S. Army, 95th Quartermaster Bakery Battalion. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Willard LaCounte, 96, Montana, 18th anti-aircraft division attached to the 9th Air Corps. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Harold McMurran, 95, Alabama, U.S. Army 546th Field Artillary Battalion. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Stan Friday, 95, Pennsylvania, U.S. Army, 80th Infantry Division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Ernie Lamson. 97, Minnesota, A Company, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Joe Reily, 98, Wisconsin, 101st Airborne Division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Jake Larson, 96, California, V Corps 1st and 29th division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Floyd Wigfield, 101, Maryland, 22nd Infantry, 4th division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times Joe Scida, 97, Pennsylvania, a member of the Amphibious division who landed at Omaha Beach. Kiran Ridley / For The Times