Advertisement

Portraits of Normandy: U.S. veterans return 75 years after D-day

By Times staff
Jun 07, 2019 | 2:10 PM

A group of U.S. veterans, all in their 90s, returned to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary of the D-day landings at the American Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer. Paris-based photographer Kiran Ridley made portraits of the veterans as they attended ceremonies commemorating the June 6, 1944, amphibious invasion, which according to historical estimates killed 2,501 Americans.

D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 4: Raymond Wallace (94 yrs old), 507th PIR 82nd Airborne Division, at
Raymond Wallace, 94, Pennsylvania, 507th PIR 82nd Airborne Division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - MAY 23: Clifford Goodall (93 yrs old), 7th Naval Beach Battalion, at the Am
Clifford Goodall, 93, Illinois, 7th Naval Beach Battalion. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - MAY 23: George Shenkle (97 yrs old), 508 PIR 82nd Airborne Division, at the
George Shenkle, 97, Pennsylvania, 508 PIR 82nd Airborne Division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - MAY 23: Fernando Torres (97 yrs old), 17th Signal Battalion A Company, at t
Fernando Torres, 97, California, 17th Signal Battalion A Company. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 5: Loren Kissick (94 yrs old), from Washington State, U.S. Army, 83rd
Loren Kissick, 94, Washington state, U.S. Army, 83rd Infantry Division, 483rd Automatic Weapon Battalion. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 5: Dennis Thompson (96 yrs old), a former B-24 and B-17 bomber pilot,
Dennis Thompson, 96, U.S. Army Air Forces B-24 and B-17 bomber pilot, who flew over 30 missions, including on D-day. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 5: Harold Himmelsbach (94 yrs old), 9th USAAF, 123rd Quartermaster Tru
Harold Himmelsbach, 94, Califonia, 9th USAAF, 123rd Quartermaster Truck Company Aviation. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 6: Clifford Stump (95 yrs old), from Texas, a former member of the 82
Clifford Stump, 95, Texas, 82nd Airborne Division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 5: K.T Robbins (98 yrs old), from Mississippi, a former member of the
K.T Robbin, 98, Mississippi, U.S. Army, 95th Quartermaster Bakery Battalion. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 6: Willard LaCounte (96 yrs old), from Montana, a former member of the
Willard LaCounte, 96, Montana, 18th anti-aircraft division attached to the 9th Air Corps. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 5: Harold McMurran (95 yrs old), from Alabama, U.S. Army, 546th Field
Harold McMurran, 95, Alabama, U.S. Army 546th Field Artillary Battalion. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 5: Stan Friday (95 yrs old), from Pennsylvania, U.S. Army, 80th Infant
Stan Friday, 95, Pennsylvania, U.S. Army, 80th Infantry Division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 6: Ernie Lamson (97 yrs old), from Minnesota, photographed at the Amer
Ernie Lamson. 97, Minnesota, A Company, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 6: Joe Reily (98 yrs old), a member of the 101st Airbourne 501 divisio
Joe Reily, 98, Wisconsin, 101st Airborne Division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 6: Jake Larson (96 yrs old), from Martinez in California, a member of
Jake Larson, 96, California, V Corps 1st and 29th division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 6: Floyd Wingate (100 yrs old), from Maryland, a former member of the
Floyd Wigfield, 101, Maryland, 22nd Infantry, 4th division. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
D-DAY VETERANS, FRANCE - JUNE 6: Joe Schida (97 yrs old), from Pennsylvania, a member of the Amphibi
Joe Scida, 97, Pennsylvania, a member of the Amphibious division who landed at Omaha Beach. Kiran Ridley / For The Times
Advertisement
Advertisement