Photographing L.A. Influential

Watch as Los Angeles Times staff photographer Christina House takes tens of thousands of images for The Times’ L.A. Influential project. From L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ first portrait atop the roof of City Hall East to former USC quarterback Caleb Williams playing with his dog, Supa, House’s lens captured compelling moments that help illustrate the essence of influence in the region.