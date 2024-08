What the most influential people in L.A. would change about the city and their favorite power lunch spots

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

They are some of L.A.’s most influential people. What they say often carries a lot of weight and people listen. So when the L.A. Times asked them to reveal their thoughts about things they’d change in L.A. or their favorite power lunch spots. We were all ears. Here’s what they had to say.