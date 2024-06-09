Power doesn’t travel in a straight line. These power brokers connect the dots. June 9, 2024 3 AM PT For Subscribers Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print 1 Selena Gomez: Megastar baring her humanness for half a billion to see LeBron Inc.: The collective that’s bigger than basketball Emada Tingirides: LAPD’s litmus test for true reform Zach Brooks: L.A.’s culinary curator Reese Witherspoon: The story huntress Bing Chen: Hype man for Asian Hollywood Miguel Santana: Dispenser of wisdom — and millions Bryan Lourd: Titan behind the titan of talent agencies Shirley Weber: ‘Godmother of reparations’ Juan Rodriguez: Aspiring political kingmaker Casey Wasserman: Sports mogul, Olympic risk-taker Fran Drescher: Union boss who turned tables on Hollywood suits Skipp Townsend: Peacemaker with Bloods and Crips cred Kurt Rappaport: Real estate agent to the stars Jonson and Alice Chen: The new generation for 99 Ranch Ada Briceño, Susan Minato, Kurt Petersen: United front for Unite Here Nicole Avant: Westside power broker for the less stodgy set Irving and Jeffrey Azoff: Giants behind music’s giants